Federal safety officials say Boeing fails to meet quality-control standards in manufacturing

The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday its audit of 737 Max manufacturing at airplane-maker Boeing and its key supplier turned up “multiple instances” of them failing to make sure manufacturing met quality standards.

The FAA said that it found “non-compliance issues” with Boeing’s manufacturing-process control and parts handling and storage. It did not provide details.

The FAA said it gave a summary of findings from its six-week audit to Boeing and supplier Spirit AeroSystems, but it did not make the summary public. A spokeswoman said the FAA can’t release details because its investigation of Boeing is continuing.

Spirit spokesman Joe Buccino said the company welcomed the FAA audit and will review the findings. “We are in communication with Boeing and the FAA on appropriate corrective actions,” he said.