Govt launches platform to curb fraudulent calls

NEW DELHI: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Monday launched new portal Chakshu that will enable people to report fraudulent calls, SMS, and WhatsApp messages received within the last 30 days.

The DoT launched a digital intelligence platform (DIP) that will provide a single platform to share data about suspected fraudulent connections. The platform will offer opportunity to share data or numbers with all stakeholders, including payment wallets, law enforcement agencies, and other user agencies like IRCTC. Once reported, the telecom service providers will undertake re-verification of those numbers. Upon failing re-verification, the numbers will be disconnected.

“With the digital intelligence platform, data will be shared, almost in real-time, with all stakeholders in case of suspected fraud... Law enforcement, banks, and financial service providers can provide details on a single platform,” said telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Since the launch of Sanchar Sathi portal, frauds worth `1,008 crore have been prevented. The portal was launched on May 16, 2023; since then, it has disconnected 59 lakh fraudulent mobile connections; over 1 crore handsets linked to cybercrime were blocked; Sanchar Saathi identified and blacklisted 1.5 lakh point-of-sale (PoS) terminals suspected of fraudulent activity; and 71,000 FIRs (first information reports) were registered based on evidence gathered through the portal.