Jeff Bezos dethrones Musk to reclaim title of world's richest man

WASHINGTON: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos took back his spot as the world's richest man on Monday, dethroning Elon Musk on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Bezos' net worth stands at $200 billion, according to the tracker, surpassing the Tesla chief's $198 billion.

Musk, who also heads X (formerly Twitter) and SpaceX, has seen his riches fall by more than $30 billion as Tesla's share price has dropped 25 percent in recent months.

Adding to Musk's woes, a court in January approved the annulment of his enormous Tesla compensation agreement, worth $55.8 billion and originally struck in 2018.