HCL invests Rs 166 crore in edtech company Ei

BENGALURU: HCL Group has invested Rs 166 crore to acquire a stake in education software firm Educational Initiatives (Ei). This is part of the secondary stake sale.

“We’re thrilled to invest in Ei. The organisation offers a distinctive blend of scalable technology, impactful social initiatives, and sustainable growth,” said Shikhar Malhotra, director, HCL Group.

Founded in 2001, Ei offers schools with research-backed assessments and personalised adaptive learning solutions. With over a million paid users, it is present in the UAE, South Africa and Singapore as well apart from India. It also aims to expand further.

“We have demonstrated our ability to improve learning outcomes and empower school teachers to achieve their intent of every child learning well regardless of their parent income,” said Pranav Kothari, CEO, Ei.