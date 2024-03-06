Markets trade lower on weak global trends

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices traded lower in early trade on Wednesday amid weak trends from the US markets and selling in IT stocks.

Extending its previous day's decline, the 30-share BSE Sensex went lower by 229.04 points to 73,448.09. The Nifty slipped 63.15 points to 22,293.15.

Among the Sensex firms, Power Grid, Tata Steel, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finserv were the laggards.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Nestle and Sun Pharma were among the gainers.