OpenAI rejects Musk's accusations of 'betrayal'

"We intend to move to dismiss all of Elon's claims," OpenAI and its executives said in a blog post.

OpenAI captured the public imagination in late 2022 with the release of its chatbot ChatGPT, which can generate poems and essays and even succeed in exams.

The firm started as a non-profit dedicated to developing "artificial general intelligence" (AGI), a term loosely defined as a kind of AI that would outstrip human capabilities on all measures of intelligence.

The aim was for OpenAI to guarantee that such technology would be safe for humanity.

OpenAI has received about $13 billion in investment from Microsoft in recent years, and both companies market AI services to developers and individuals.

On Tuesday, Altman and other executives from the Silicon Valley start-up detailed their counter-arguments, with supporting emails.

"We're sad that it's come to this with someone whom we've deeply admired -- someone who inspired us to aim higher, then told us we would fail, started a competitor, and then sued us when we started making meaningful progress towards OpenAI’s mission without him," they said in a blog post.

In 2017, "we all understood we were going to need a lot more capital to succeed at our mission -- billions of dollars per year, which was far more than any of us, especially Elon, thought we'd be able to raise as the non-profit", they said.