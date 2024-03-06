RBI asks JM Fin to stop lending against shares, debentures

NEW DELHI: The Reserve Bank of India has directed JM Financial Products Ltd (JMFPL) to stop any form of financing against shares and debentures with immediate effect. This crackdown includes the sanction and disbursal of loans against the initial public offer (IPO) of shares, as well as against subscriptions to debentures.

“The RBI has today, in exercise of its powers under section 45L(1)(b) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, directed JM Financial Products (JMFPL or ‘the company’) to cease and desist, with immediate effect, from doing financing against shares and debentures, including sanction and disbursal of loans against IPO of shares as well as against subscription to debentures,” RBI said on Tuesday.

JMFPL, however, is allowed to continue to service its existing loan accounts through usual collection and recovery process. The RBI said the action is necessitated due to certain serious deficiencies observed with respect to loans sanctioned by the company for IPO financing as well as NCD subscriptions. The RBI carried out a limited review of the books of the company on the basis of the information shared by the capital market regulator SEBI.

In the review, RBI observed JMFPL repeatedly helped a group of its customers to bid for various IPO and NCD offerings by using loaned funds.