Role of technology in bridging the gender gap at the workplace

Let us consider the dimensions of technology’s impact on women’s socio-economic participation.



A closer look at India’s digital paradox

Digital parity and access to technology can do wonders for women. After all, access to technology is fundamental to our everyday lives, and easy internet access would mean a renaissance for women where they can access jobs, skills, learning, capital, and markets.

Add to that the rollout of 5G and 6G, AI and conversational AI becoming mainstream and its cascading effects through the hinterlands of India - these can induce a massive access acceleration.

However, the ground reality around digital literacy is quite stark. As per a study by GSMA, mobile ownership in India points to the glaring digital gender gap – only about 25 per cent of women own mobile phones, compared to 41 per cent of men.

Research from Oxfam India also suggests that 33 per cent of women are less likely to use mobile internet services than men who use the internet. Additionally, access to a smart device is even lower in rural areas, with digital device ownership and usage continuing to be a gendered decision in many Indian households.

Even in the case of women who enjoy access to the internet, traditional roles clubbed with unpaid domestic work and other socio-cultural factors, do not leave them enough time and space to take advantage of the benefits that this connectivity offers.

While efforts to promote women’s entrepreneurship and the larger industry’s push to enable remote work with the aid of technology have helped address some of these gaps, we still have a long way to go. We must bridge the socio-digital divide to tap into the potential of millions of women who can change the destiny of our country.



Improving Safety and Mobility

Crime against women, and physical safety while travelling, at work, and in public places remain a deterrent for women to join the workforce. Access to safety apps, self-navigating tools, affordable transport, safety, and emergency helplines in real time are all critical elements that make a work environment conducive.

Technology also plays an important role in helping women, including those who are differently abled, access their jobs and education remotely with much-needed ease. While it is critical to create a safe social and physical infrastructure for women, technology does create a viable option for those who are disadvantaged.

Imparting Education and Digital Literacy

Even today, the cost of education is one of the key reasons why the girl child is kept away from school in India. By bringing the school to the home, digital education can ensure access to basic, quality education.

Aspirants can opt to learn from teachers and guides from remote institutions to overcome their dependence on local education infrastructure. With the plethora of online courses available today, women can also opt for certifications in domains of their choice that can in turn improve their employability.

It is heartening to see that the trend of conversational AI has been helping women overcome the language and literacy barrier to learn and transact in society. While technology cannot replace school, human connection, and engagement in the local context, it can certainly offer a workable alternative and augment the local infrastructure.

Upping Social Flexibility

Over the years, many reports have revealed that life events and caregiving responsibilities such as marriage and motherhood are key reasons why women discontinue work. Today, technology enables connectivity that can keep women engaged remotely and even offer avenues of upskilling that help them rejoin the workforce and stay up-to-speed with the industry.

Technology can revolutionize women-led development in India and accelerate the growth prospects of our country. It is important to understand that along with the social and physical infrastructure, the digital infrastructure of India also needs to be strengthened to create a long-term, safe, and sustainable environment for the women of India. Our task is cut out.

While I see a long road ahead, I also see clear upcoming milestones that can be achieved with technology as the accelerator. I remain an optimist. Let’s go!

The author is CMO and Director – Marketing & Communications, IBM India & South Asia