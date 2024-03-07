Anti-trust regulator can impose penalty up to 30% on global turnover of firm

NEW DELHI: The government has notified the amendment that empowers the country’s anti-trust regulator -- Competition Commission of India (CCI) -- to impose a penalty of up to 30% on the global turnover of a company found involved in anti-competitive practices. For computing the penalty, the turnover could be derived from all the products and services and not just on turnover derived from the product under investigation.

The amendment would have a significant implication on multi-product companies and those with global operations. However, the amendment also has a provision to encourage companies under investigation, especially Big Tech companies, to opt for settlements or commitments mechanism to avoid steep penalties.

On Wednesday, the government issued detailed guidelines for computing the penalties. The guidelines provide for a comprehensive methodology to be considered or adopted by the CCI while imposing penalties on contravening enterprises, individuals for violating provisions of the Competition Act including enforcement and combinations.