IndianOil is official fuel partner of FIM

NEW DELHI: IndianOil on Wednesday announced a three-year partnership (2024-2026) as the official fuel partner for the FIM (Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme) Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC). The collaboration marks the launch of STORM, a custom-made fuel specifically developed by Indian Oil for the 2024 ARRC season. Produced at the company’s Gujarat refinery, STORM showcases IndianOil’s diverse product range, commitment to self-reliance (Atma Nirbhar Bharat), and technological advancement.

The company said that STORM’s arrival on the international stage significantly bolsters the Make in India initiative.

This high-performance racing fuel adheres to stringent international norms, receiving approval from the FIM-approved Intertek in Switzerland, the company added.