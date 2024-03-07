Sensex, Nifty hit fresh record peaks in early trade

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit their fresh record peaks in early trade on Thursday amid firm trend in the US markets and foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 159.18 points to reach an all-time peak of 74,245.17 in early trade.

The Nifty went up by 49.6 points to 22,523.65. However, later the markets turned volatile and both the benchmark indices were trading between highs and lows.

Among the Sensex firms, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints and State Bank of India were the major gainers.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank were among the laggards.