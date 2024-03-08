Air India deboards REL chairperson Rashmi Saluja for rude behaviour with crew members

NEW DELHI: Religare Enterprises Chairperson Rashmi Saluja was deboarded by Air India from a London-bound flight at the Delhi airport for rude behaviour with crew members on March 5. She was later adjusted in the subsequent flight following a written assurance

Air India spokesperson, without naming Saluja, said a passenger travelling in business class was offboarded on advice of the captain following some argument with members of the crew before the scheduled pushback. A query sent to Religare could not incite a response.

“Following the offboarding, flight AI 161 departed after a delay of about an hour. The passenger who was offboarded was travelling for some compelling reasons and was accommodated on a subsequent flight after a written assurance,” the Air India spokesperson said.

Currently, Saluja is embroiled in a corporate tussle with the Burman family of Dabur. She is also facing the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) scrutiny related to the grant of Care Health Insurance Ltd stock options.

Since the Burman announced their intention to takeover Religare via an open offer in September last year, the two parties have levelled accusations against each other. Religare board has accused the Burmans of market manipulation and their involvement in “frauds and financial improprieties” which are under investigation. The Burman family has accused Saluja of violating insider trading rules and raised objections to her high compensation.