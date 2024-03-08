Authorities bust Rs 1,000 crore input tax credit fraud

NEW DELHI: Meerut CGST Commissionerate on Thursday busted a syndicate, which fraudulently claimed Input Tax Credit of over Rs 1,000 crore through a network of 232 fake firms. The authorities arrested three persons related to the matter.

The anti-evasion branch of central goods and services tax (CGST) of Meerut Commissionerate started a probe in October 2023 into a large syndicate that fraudulently claimed ITC by way of fake billing, an official statement said.

The probe conducted so far has revealed a total number of 232 fake firms, with 91 firms registered on a single mobile number, are registered at various places across the country and have passed inadmissible ITC of about Rs 1,048 crore, it said. The total value of goods shown to be supplied through these firms is Rs 5,842 crore, it said.