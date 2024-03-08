India to invest Rs 10,372 crore in AI infrastructure, startups for five years

MUMBAI: India will invest Rs 10,372 crore in a wide range of artificial intelligence projects for five years as the world's most populous country stakes a claim to the burgeoning sector.

The funds will be used to set up computing infrastructure and help finance AI startups, a statement from the information technology ministry said late Thursday.

The mission will be implemented through the IndiaAI Independent Business Division (IBD) under the Digital India Corporation (DIC).

"PM (Narendra) Modi Ji has democratised technology. With the AI mission, he will make compute power available to innovators, startups, students, and educational institutions," union IT and communications minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a statement.

The minister, briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, said supercomputing capacity, comprising over 10,000 GPUs (graphics processing unit), will be made available to various stakeholders for creating an AI ecosystem. The demand for GPU-based servers has increased as they can process data at a higher speed compared to CPU-based servers.

Startups, academia, researchers and industry will be given access to the AI supercomputing infrastructure established under the India AI Mission, the government said.

MoS MEITY Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the investment "will catalyse India's AI ecosystem and position it as a force shaping the future of AI for India and for the world."