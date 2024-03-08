NLC offer for sale subscribed 3 times on 1st day

NEW DELHI: The government on Thursday said the offer for sale (OFS) in NLC India was subscribed about three times of the base size on the first day.

The company under the administrative control of the coal ministry received bids of 182,223,094 against the offer size of 62,398,647 shares, according to the information available on the BSE. “Offer for Sale in NLC India Limited received enthusiastic response from non-retail investors today.

The issue was subscribed 2.92 times of the base size (Non Retail Category). Govt has decided to exercise the green shoe option. Retail investors get to bid on Monday, 11th March,” Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in a post on X.