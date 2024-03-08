TVS Supply Chain adds 6.5L sq.ft warehouse space

CHENNAI: TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited, a supply chain solutions provider, has announced the expansion of its warehousing capacity by adding 6,50,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.

With this, the company’s total warehouse capacity has increased from 21.2 to 21.85 million sq. ft., TVS SCS said in a statement on Thursday. The facility was inaugurated by K N Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO, TVS Motor Company and Ravi Viswanathan, Managing Director, TVS Supply Chain Solutions.

Viswanathan said the facility is equipped with cutting-edge automation and IT systems. TVS SCS’ warehousing have technology systems and material handling equipment including contract warehousing, cross-docking, open yard management, rework and refurbish management, multi-user facilities, palletised and racked and temperature controlled, the company said.

The new facility provides over 1,200 jobs, of which 300 are women employees, and offers value-added solutions like automation and data analytics. K N Radhakrishnan said, “This new facility by TVS SCS demonstrates their ongoing efforts to enhance service capabilities and meet customers’ evolving needs. We have strategically positioned our Global Parts Distribution Centre in this new facility, which will serve as a hub for our global market.”

Globally, TVS Supply Chain Solutions operates around 300 warehouses covering over 27 million square feet of warehousing space.