GAIL reduces CNG price by Rs 2.50 per kg in the country

NEW DELHI: Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a price cut on LPG cylinders, GAIL (India) Limited and its subsidiary GAIL Gas Limited have announced a reduction of Rs 2.50 per kilogram (kg) for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices across several key locations in India.

This reduction applies to all GAIL and GAIL Gas CNG outlets.

In a press note, the company said that the move aims to make CNG a more attractive option for consumers, encouraging the adoption of clean fuels and promoting sustainable transportation practices.

"We are committed to promoting clean and affordable energy solutions," said Shri Goutom Chakraborty, CEO of GAIL Gas and Executive Director (CGD) of GAIL.

"The CNG price reduction reflects our dedication to making sustainable transportation accessible, while supporting the government's initiatives for cleaner air," he said.

Following the reduction, the revised price of CNG in Varanasi is Rs 81.17 per kg, in Patna it will cost Rs 84.54 per kg, in Ranchi it will cost Rs 87.15 per kg, in Jamshedpur it is Rs 87.08 per kg, in Bhubaneswar it is Rs 87.26 per kg, and in Cuttack it is Rs 87.60 per kg.