Mcap of seven of top-10 most valued firms climbs Rs 71,301 crore; Bharti Airtel shines

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms climbed Rs 71,301.34 crore in the holiday-shortened last week, with Bharti Airtel emerging as the lead gainer.

In a record-breaking rally last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 374.04 points or 0.50 per cent. Stock markets were closed on Friday for Mahashivratri.

The 30-share BSE Sensex on Thursday settled at a new closing peak of 74,119.39. The Nifty also ended at a fresh closing high of 22,493.55.

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE conducted a special trading session in the equity and equity derivative segments on Saturday (March 2) to check their preparedness to handle major disruption or failure at the primary site.