No diesel, petrol price cut until crude stabilises: Puri

NEW DELHI: A day after reducing liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder prices by Rs 100 nationwide, petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri clarified there are no plans to cut petrol and diesel prices in the domestic market until crude prices stabilise in the international market.

The minister cited volatile nature of the international oil market and ongoing under-recoveries by the oil marketing companies.

“I will only say if the situation in the outside world stabilises and oil prices stabilise, then the price cut on petrol and diesel can be considered. But if you say the attack is taking place somewhere in the world and insurance and freight prices go up... oil companies are incurring under-recoveries on the sale of diesel,” said the petroleum minister.

The minister also mentioned the government was able to keep oil prices from shooting up despite global turbulence amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict and drone attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea. As the general election is around the corner, it was believed that the government may cut the price of gasoline and diesel in the country.