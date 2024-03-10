Poor AD revenue, slow growth crimp entertainment industry

Television shrinks

Every year the M&E Industry does a round of introspection. Hosted by FICCI and branded as ‘Frames’, the annual jamboree in its 24th year, convened in Mumbai once again this week. The attendance was low, the speakers middle-order and the mood tepid. Kevin Vaz, chairman of FICCI’s media & entertainment committee, did try to work up some froth claiming, “India’s entertainment industry was poised to captivate the world.”

Mrinalini Jain, Chief Development Officer at content company, Banijay Asia and Endemol, on the other hand said at one of the sessions that though Indiansoap opera captures the intricacies of human relations, it is struggling to find markets overseas. The movement is only one way – ‘The Good Wife’, ‘Big Boss’ and ‘Fear Factor’ – are all formats lifted from successful US shows.

As Vaz reminded us, India produces a staggering 200,000 hours of content annually. This includes over 1,700 films, 3,000 hours of premium OTT content, and 20,000 songs. But the revenue they generate is a pittance. Does it reflect on the quality of the products? Or is it a marketing failure? The jury is still out on these questions.

The highlight of the 3-day industry evaluation is the Ernst & Young status report. It had, as it does every year, an optimistic ring; but a careful read reveals how much the industry is struggling. If there is a ray of hope, it is digital media.

The E&Y report said the M&E sector grew at about 8% in calendar 2023, an expansion of about Rs 17,300 crore, to reach Rs 2.32 lakh crore. While overall this was 21% above the pre-pandemic years, the report conceded traditional media – television, print and radio – lagged behind 2019 levels.

The big slowdown in advertising in the first half of CY2023 took a toll, especially television, the largest of the entertainment segments. Ad revenue actually fell 6.5% due to a slowdown in spending by gaming and D2C brands. There was a marginal growth in subscription, but overall television revenues were down 2% to Rs 69,600 crore in 2023 from Rs 70,900 crore in the previous year.