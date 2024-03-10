Zee Ent rejigs revenue vertical of broadcast biz

NEW DELHI: Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) on Saturday rejigged its revenue vertical of broadcast business. Ashish Sehgal, chief growth officer, advertisement revenue will directly report into the MD & CEO Punit Goenka.

Rahul Johri, who led the revenue and monetisation vertical of the group has resigned after over a three-year stint. The company has accepted the resignation of Johri. Since the MD & CEO will be directly working with the revenue teams, all other reportees of Johri, will report into the office of Punit Goenka.

The management of the company, under the leadership of Goenka, will continue to take all the required steps that are aimed towards enhancing the performance of the company and most above, in the interest of its esteemed shareholders.

Goenka said in a statement he looks forward to working with Ashish and team, with an aim to drive higher growth in advertisement revenue, as the linear business landscape unlocks more growth opportunities.

On Rahul Johri’s exit, Goenka said: “Rahul has added immense value to the organisation. I wish him all the success in his future endeavors. I am most certain that with his passion towards sports and media business.”