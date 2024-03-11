Coal India Limited signs MoU for 4,100 MW power projects in Rajasthan

The five proposed projects are 2×800 MW coal-based pit-head power plants to come up in a coal-bearing state, whose power would be drawn by Rajasthan. Others are a 2000 MW solar power project in RRVUNL’s solar park; a 200 MW (2×100) pump storage project at Jawahar Sagar; a 250 MW solar project on the land acquired for Banswara TPP by RRVUNL; and a 50 MW wind project at the existing Ramgarh gas project, Jaisalmer. As per the MoU stipulation, RRVUNL shall ensure offtake guarantees from the projects and also acquire, possess and transfer the developed land parcels to JVC. CIL shall carry out feasibility studies and conduct analysis for the financial viability of each of the proposed projects.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Bhajan Lal Sharma, Chief Minister of Rajasthan, while Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Coal, Mines, and Parliamentary Affairs, and R K Singh, Minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy, attended in virtual mode. Amrit Lal Meena, Secretary of Coal, was also present.