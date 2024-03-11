Govt revamps financial assistance scheme for drug companies

New Delhi: The Department of Pharmaceuticals has revamped a scheme which entails financial assistance to drug companies to help them upgrade their facilities to produce medicines conforming to global standards, an official release said on Monday.

As per the revamped Pharmaceuticals Technology Upgradation Assistance Scheme (PTUAS), the government has expanded the scope of the initiative beyond MSMEs to include any pharmaceutical manufacturing unit with a turnover of less than Rs 500 crore that requires technology and quality upgradation, the Chemicals and Fertilisers ministry said in a statement.

Preference however remains for MSMEs, supporting smaller players in achieving high-quality manufacturing standards, it added.