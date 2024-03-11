Hyundai launches Creta N Line at Rs 16.82 lakhs

NEW DELHI: Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) on Monday launched the CRETA N Line at a starting price of Rs 16.82 lakhs which goes up to Rs 20.30 lakhs for the top-end variant. The Creta N Line is launched in N8 and N10 trim options, both offered with manual and dual-clutch automatic gearbox options.

Creta, Hyundai’s most popular SUV, is the third product from its stable, after i20 and Venue, which will be available with the sportier and performance-oriented N Line version.

Soo Kim, MD & CEO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd said, “We started this year with the launch of the new Hyundai CRETA, which has received a fantastic customer response, a testament to our commitment to meeting customer needs…The Hyundai CRETA N Line with its sporty, World Rally Championship-inspired Hyundai design and performance- is designed to fuel dreams and ambitions of Indian customers. The Hyundai CRETA N Line profoundly resonates with the new age Indian customers who wish to have a striking presence on the road.”

Kim added, “Last year, Hyundai Motor India pledged a significant investment in India towards capacity expansion, new products, battery pack assembly units, and other initiatives. As we look forward to the next decade of progress for Hyundai Motor India, we will make strategic investments towards increasing production capacity, setting up new manufacturing units, democratizing EVs, introducing products and technologies matching customer and nation’s objectives, and undertaking initiatives for the betterment of society. India is a focal market for Hyundai, and our commitment to Indian customers and India’s growth remains unwavering.”