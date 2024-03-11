Hyundai launches Creta N Line at Rs 16.82 lakhs

NEW DELHI: Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) on Monday launched the CRETA N Line at a starting price of Rs 16.82 lakhs which goes up to Rs 20.30 lakhs for the top-end variant. The Creta N Line is launched in N8 and N10 trim options, both offered with manual and dual-clutch automatic gearbox options.
Creta, Hyundai’s most popular SUV, is the third product from its stable, after i20 and Venue, which will be available with the sportier and performance-oriented N Line version.
Soo Kim, MD & CEO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd said, “We started this year with the launch of the new Hyundai CRETA, which has received a fantastic customer response, a testament to our commitment to meeting customer needs…The Hyundai CRETA N Line with its sporty, World Rally Championship-inspired Hyundai design and performance- is designed to fuel dreams and ambitions of Indian customers. The Hyundai CRETA N Line profoundly resonates with the new age Indian customers who wish to have a striking presence on the road.”
Kim added, “Last year, Hyundai Motor India pledged a significant investment in India towards capacity expansion, new products, battery pack assembly units, and other initiatives. As we look forward to the next decade of progress for Hyundai Motor India, we will make strategic investments towards increasing production capacity, setting up new manufacturing units, democratizing EVs, introducing products and technologies matching customer and nation’s objectives, and undertaking initiatives for the betterment of society. India is a focal market for Hyundai, and our commitment to Indian customers and India’s growth remains unwavering.”
The Hyundai CRETA N Line is powered by a 1.5l Turbo GDi engine with a 6-speed manual transmission (N Line EXCLUSIVE) and 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). Sprinting from 0-100 kmph in 8.9 seconds, the SUV churns out a max power of 117.5 kW (160 PS) and max torque of 253 Nm (25.8 kgm).
The CRETA N Line comes with 3 drive modes (Eco, Normal & Sport) and Traction Control Modes (Snow, Sand & Mud). It has 70+ Hyundai Bluelink Connected Car features.
CRETA N Line comes integrated with 148 embedded VR voice commands for essential vehicle features such as Sunroof Open/Close, Seat Ventilation Control, Climate Control -Temperature, Fan Speed control, Wind Direction and Air-intake type control (Fresh/ Circulation), along with in-vehicle assistance.
It also comes equipped with features such as dual-zone automatic climate control (DATC), panoramic sunroof, 8-way power driver seat, front ventilated N Line badged seats and wireless charger.
The SUV has 42 standard safety features including 6 airbags, all 4 disc brakes, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Electronic parking brake with auto hold, Hill Assist Control (HAC), TPMS Highline, auto headlamp and more.
Design-wise, Creta N Line has a distinctive N Line-specific sporty front grille with an N Line emblem and a new front bumper design with red inserts. It has a sporty skid plate with red inserts and sporty twin-tip exhaust for a rip-roaring drive The SUV also has all-new R18 (D= 462 mm) alloy wheels with red front & rear brake callipers and red inserts on the side sill.
The CRETA N Line will be offered in 3 mono-tone colour options including New and N Line exclusive: Titan Grey Matte, Abyss Black, Atlas White and 3 dual-tone colour options available in Thunder Blue with Black Roof, Atlas White with Black Roof and Shadow Grey with Black Roof.