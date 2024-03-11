More women investors investing in mutual funds

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) With improving ease of access to information and technology, more women investors are investing in mutual funds, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) said.

The share of women in mutual funds’ assets under management (AUM) has shot up from 15.2 per cent in 2017 to 20.9 per cent in 2023.

This pace of growth is more prominent in the hinterland as compared to the urban centres, with the share of women's folios and assets in the B-30 cities increasing from 15 per cent to 18 per cent and from 17 per cent to 28 per cent during the period, respectively, the AMFI said.

The age analysis of women investors indicates that almost 50 per cent of women investors fall in the 25-44 years age group, as compared to around 45 per cent for the overall set of individual investors.