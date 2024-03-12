Failure of Abu Dhabi ministerial of WTO success for India: SJM

NEW DELHI: Swadeshi Jagran Manch, an affiliate of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has said that no consensus on most of the issues during the 13th Ministerial Conference of the WTO is a victory for India.

Ashwani Mahajan, the National co-convener of SJM, said failure of the 13th Ministerial Conference in Abu Dhabi, the UAE, was a success for India, which has been fighting the cause of developing nations in the WTO. Mahajan said India should be seen as a savior (of developing and least developed countries), and not as blocker (of consensus at the WTO)

“Despite extension, a consensus could not be reached and conference ended without conclusion regarding important issues except one where agreement could be reached, despite intense opposition from majority member countries, was tariff moratorium on e-products,” says Mahajan.

The conference failed to reach consensus on key issues like fisheries subsidies, public stockholding for food security, and blocked the China-led Investment Facilitation for Development Agreement.