Investments by women in mutual fund assets up at 21 per cent as of Dec 2023

BENGALURU: Women are now increasingly making their presence felt in the mutual fund industry as their share in industry assets has expanded from 15% in March 2017 to nearly 21% as of December 2023.

According to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data, curated by CRISIL, the share of women folios and assets in B-30 (locations beyond top 30) cities has increased from 15% to 18% and from 17% to 28% during the period.

SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said, “Women can lead and champion the right investment causes by leveraging their perspectives, advocating for inclusive decision-making processes, and fostering environments where diverse voices are heard and valued.”

She added that together, women can champion a paradigm shift where they are not confined by outdated stereotypes, but empowered to thrive authentically in every aspect of their lives. When it comes to investing, most of the women stick to traditional instruments. As per the CRISIL DBS report, women parked a higher share of their money in bank fixed deposits and savings bank accounts at 51% versus 46% for households in India.