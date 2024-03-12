Software sector leads in job opportunities to women

BENGALURU: IT computers-software sector leads in offering more job opportunities to women, comprising 36% of its workforce as of February 2024 compared to 24% in February 2022.

With 24%, recruitment/staffing is the second industry that hires more women, followed by BFSI at 23%. A report by talent platform foundit released on Monday showed the increasing participation of women in the Indian white-collar economy and the study found that there has been a 56% increase in jobs for women candidates in February 2024 compared to the same month last year.

Also, women who opt for freelancing jobs have doubled over the past year, up from 4% in February 2023 to 8% in February 2024. With freelancing, most women are able to leverage their potential fully, the report adds. Sekhar Garisa, CEO, foundit (previously Monster APAC & ME), a Quess company, said, “Female workers play a major role in the success of a company. They are proven to be hardworking and creative.”

With 25%, IT remains in the top position when it comes to job roles that showcase hiring sentiments towards women, followed by Human Resources (18%), Sales & BD (12%), and Marketing & Communications roles (10%). While people-centric jobs are considered to be more accepting of women, the Customer Service/Call Center/BPO roles have seen a 10% decline in hiring.

This decline suggests that companies in this sector are re-evaluating their operational strategies, including workforce requirements, to align with the market’s changing demands and automation.