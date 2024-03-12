Southern states’ power distribution companies receive poor ratings

CHENNAI: The state power distribution companies (discoms) of some southern states have registered dismal performance in the 2022-23 financial year (FY23), as per 12th Integrated Ratings of Discoms released by the Union Power Ministry on Monday.

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) stands at the bottom, ranking 50 out of 53 in the list. S

tate utilities of Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh have also poor ratings, as per 12th Integrated Rating and Ranking. The rating covers various aspects of a discom like financial sustainability, including overall profitability and cash position, debt service coverage ratio, billing and collection efficiency, distribution loss, external environment, among other things.

Telangana’s Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSNPDCL), Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL), Karnataka’s Hubli Electricity Supply Company Limited (HESCOM), Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company Limited (GESCOM) falls in the C category.

Kerala’s state-owned Kerala State Electricity Board Limited (KSEBL), Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Company Limited (APCPDCL) and Southern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh Limited (APSPDCL) are at B- and Karnataka’s Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (CHESCOM) is in the B category.