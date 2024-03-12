Telecom dept unveils policy framework for spectrum regulatory sandboxes

NEW DELHI: In a bid to stimulate innovation in the technology sector, telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled a policy framework for spectrum regulatory sandboxes. As per the framework, students and colleges can seek approval from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) through an online portal.

Vaishnaw, speaking at the curtain raiser of the India Mobile Congress 2024 (IMC 2024) and the World Telecommunication Standardisation Assembly 2024 (WTSA 2024), also mentioned DoT abolished the Wireless Operating License (WOL) requirement for licensees under section 4 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.

This abolishes the need for a separate Wireless Operating License (WoL) for licencees under section 4 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885. They no longer require a WoL to establish, maintain, or operate telecommunication systems, including those using radio equipment. “Under the regulatory sandbox, we will be giving very easy portal-based permissions... Applicants can easily apply through the centralised Saral Sanchar Portal which will expedite permissions,” said Vaishnaw.

While speaking about the upcoming eighth edition of the IMC to be held in October, the minister said this year’s IMC will put a major focus on artificial intelligence, quantum technology, and circular economy, along with 6G, 5G use-case showcases, cloud & edge computing, IoT, semiconductors, cybersecurity, green technology, satcom, and electronics manufacturing.

The ITU conferences and IMC are expected to witness 150,000 attendees and more than 350 exhibitors.

At the event, the DoT and Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson signed a MoU to offer accredited courses on 5G. The collaboration aims to strengthen capacity building and skill development in the 100 5G use case labs, enabling institutes to mentor students and faculties in creating innovative 5G products and use cases.

PM to lay foundation of chip projects in Guj, Assam

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone of three semiconductor projects in Gujarat and Assam on March 13, 2024. Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd and Taiwanese company Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC) have announced plans to establish a fab in the country. Additionally, the government approved setting up two ATMP units, one in Assam and the other in Gujarat Dholera. ENS