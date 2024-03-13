Digital Competition Law panel seeks ex-ante anti-trust rules for digital firms

NEW DELHI: The Committee for Digital Competition Law has recommended a pre-emptive approach to deal with anti-competitive practices of large digital companies. In the draft report released on Tuesday, the committee has recommended an ex-ante legislation specifically applicable to large digital enterprises, to supplement the Competition Act.

“Such an ex-ante law should ensure that behaviours of large digital enterprises are proactively monitored, and that the CCI intervenes before instances of anti-competitive conduct transpire,” says the draft report.

The committee proposes that the digital competition act should apply to a pre-identified list of Core Digital Services that are prone to concentration. It also recommends that this list is drawn up on the basis of the Competition Commission of India’s enforcement experience, market studies, and emerging global practices.

The Committee recommends that the Digital Competition law should only regulate enterprises which have a ‘significant presence’ in the provision of a Core Digital Service in India and the ability to influence the Indian digital market.