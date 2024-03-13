Markets crash: Investors become poorer by Rs 13.47 lakh crore in single day

NEW DELHI: Dalal Street investors became poorer by Rs 13.47 lakh crore in a single day on Wednesday amid heavy selling in the equity market, where the BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled over 900 points.

A sharp fall in smallcap and midcap indices played spoilsport for the markets.

The 30-share BSE benchmark tanked 906.07 points or 1.23 per cent to settle at 72,761.89.

During the day, it plummeted 1,152.25 points or 1.56 per cent to 72,515.71.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of BSE-listed companies eroded by Rs 13,47,822.84 crore to Rs 3,72,16,602.67 crore.

"Markets erased early gains and slipped into the negative zone with frenzied selling towards the end dragging benchmark Nifty below the 22k mark," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.