Successful IPOs fall on valuation worries, regulatory scrutiny

NEW DELHI: After a dream debut, shares of recently listed blockbuster initial public offerings (IPOs) are facing severe selling pressure on the street and changing hands well below first-day gains.

Shares of Vibhor Steel Tubes, which gave the second highest listing day gain (193% over its issue price) of all time, have nosedived from Rs 442 (day 1 closing price) to Rs 245 (last trading price), a sharp drop of 45% in just about 20 days.

Similarly, shares of BLS E-Services, which gave the sixth-highest listing day gain (175%) of all time, have cracked from Rs 371 to Rs 296 in little over a month. The IPOs of Vibhor Steel Tubes and BLS E-Services had received a thunderous response from investors and were booked 320 times and 162 times, respectively.

The sudden turn in fortune comes as investors are dumping small and midcap stocks over stretched valuation concerns. Nifty Smallcap 100 index has crashed 5% in the past one week while Nifty Midcap 100 is down by more than 2%.

The correction also comes at a time when market regulator SEBI is probing irregularities in the IPO process of several companies, especially ones where subscription numbers were high.