‘Global ecosystem will mobilise to make India preferred destination for semiconductor chips’

NEW DELHI: The semiconductor manufacturing hubs in India will have a lasting impact on the entire country, said N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, on Wednesday.

Chandrasekaran, speaking at the foundation ceremony of his projects in Dholera (Gujarat) and Jagiroad (Assam), also mentioned that the global ecosystem will mobilise to make India a preferred destination for semiconductor manufacturing.

“Today is a special day for the Tata group, with the foundation stone being laid simultaneously for our projects in Dholera and Jagiroad 2,500 km apart. These manufacturing hubs will have a lasting impact on the entire nation. The ecosystem from across the globe will mobilise to have India as their preferred semiconductor destination. On this occasion, I would like to thank Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji for his enduring vision to bring the semiconductor industry to the shores of our country,” he said.

The semiconductor fabrication facility at Dholera, Gujarat, is being developed in collaboration with Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC) of Taiwan. The company said with an investment of up to Rs 91,000 crore, India’s first AI-enabled Fab is poised to generate over 20,000 direct and indirect skilled jobs.

He also said today every major economy is looking for self-sufficiency in the semiconductor supply chain. There are three fundamental reasons for this: First, the chip shortage during the pandemic made us realise the importance of electronics and our dependency on the global supply chain. Second, with cyber warfare becoming commonplace, self-sufficiency in chips is a must and a matter of national security. Finally, a domestic semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem is a must-have to galvanise the indigenous product ecosystem of tomorrow.