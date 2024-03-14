Mid, small-caps fall most in two years

NEW DELHI: Shares of small and mid companies fell sharply on Wednesday over fears that the ‘bubble’ formed in certain pockets by relentless buying may burst anytime soon.

While the broader market has been under pressure since the capital market regulator Sebi late last month stepped to moderate inflows into small and midcap schemes, the selling has intensified in the past three sessions after Madhabi Puri Buch’s, Chairperson, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), remark that there are pockets of froth in the small and mid-cap space in the equity markets that has the potential to become a bubble and burst, affecting investors.

Nifty Smallcap 100 fell 5.3% on Wednesday, Nifty Midcap 100 dropped 4.4%. For the two indices, this was their biggest single-day fall in nearly two years. The selling was so widespread that only one stock in Smallcap 100 and two in Mid-cap 100 managed to settle in the green.

Ravinder Singh Nanda, senior vice-President at Master Capital Services, said when compared to their potential for profit growth, mid and smallcap stocks appear to be the most costly.

While there is a possibility of a major double-digit reduction, it is not guaranteed. Corrections have already occurred in these sectors, and if they persist, a more pronounced fall could follow, Nanda added.