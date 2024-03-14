Start-ups raise Rs 5,039 crore funding, up 43 per cent y-o-y in February 2024

BENGALURU: From the beginning of 2024, funding into the start-up ecosystem has been increasing in February 2024 alone start-ups raised Rs 5,039 crore, a 7% jump compared to January 2024, and a 43% increase as against February 2023.

An analysis by market intelligence platform PrivateCircle Research points out that Bengaluru start-ups raised Rs 2,661 crore, which is 53% of total funding in February 2024, followed by Mumbai and Delhi NCR start-ups at Rs 922 crore and Rs 829 crore in funding, respectively.

With Rs 240 crore funding, Pune is also in the Top 10 cities list, followed by Hyderabad at Rs 201.94 crore, Jaipur at Rs 50 crore, Chennai and Ahmedabad at Rs 46 crore, respectively.

Only tier-1 start-ups managed to grab the funding as they attracted 99% of the total funding amount in February 2024. Also, the average deal size for tier-1 city start-ups was around Rs 33 crore and Rs 4 crore for start-ups from tier-2 and 3 cities. This means the average deal size in tier-1 cities was almost 8x of that in tier 2,3tier-23