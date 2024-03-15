Indian market has maintained certain level of sanity, says FM

NEW DELHI: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said despite huge fluctuations globally, the Indian stock market has maintained "a certain level of sanity" and the market should be allowed to play on its own.

The statement from the Finance minister comes days after Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch had said that there are pockets of froth in the small and midcap stocks and the regulator is looking into the same to come out with a possible consultation paper.

Speaking at India Today Conclave, Sitharaman said, "I allow the markets to play on their own...we should leave it to the wisdom of the market because all of us have seen that despite huge fluctuations globally, the Indian market has maintained a certain level of sanity. It hasn't really gone too violent this way or that way. So, I place a lot of trust in the market."

Earlier this week, the capital markets regulator had raised concerns about over valuations of small and midcap stocks, indicating possible market manipulation and the risk of a market bubble.