Paytm Payments Bank to stop working from March 15

BENGALURU: Paytm Payments Bank will cease its operations including accepting deposits and credit transactions, from Friday (March 15) as mandated by the Reserve Bank of India.

As a result, the banking unit of payments firm Paytm, will cut about 20% of staff. Sources confirmed the job cut in the banking unit and this will affect at least 550 employees.

As per Tracxn, Paytm Payments Bank had 2,775 employees till last year.The central bank had cited persistent non-compliances and continued material supervisory concerns in the bank. Sources added that lay-off will happen in operations, apart from other divisions.

This lay-off announcement comes even as Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma assured employees in a town hall meeting last month that there would not be layoffs in the company.

Sources aware of the matter also added that only the banking unit is facing layoffs and not Paytm and only the annual appraisal cycle is underway at the payments company.

Meanwhile, a day before the closure of Paytm Payments Bank, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) granted approval to One97 Communications Limited (OCL) the parent company of Paytm to participate in UPI as a Third-Party Application Provider (TPAP) under multi-bank model. This means, Paytm can operate UPI services.