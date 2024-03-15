Paytm users to get all services as before except for PPBL's wallet, Fastag

NEW DELHI: Paytm app users will continue to use all services like mobile and DTH recharges except for Paytm Payments Bank's offerings including wallet funds, Fastag and bank accounts, according to the company hit by RBI restrictions.

Paytm Payments Bank users will not be able to add any funds to their wallet and bank accounts but will be able to use the balance until it is exhausted, according to the RBI order.

"The RBI has issued a directive restricting Paytm Payments Bank Account/Wallet from accepting new deposits or allowing credit transactions after March 15, 2024. Please note that you will not be able to deposit or add money to your Paytm Payments Bank Account/Wallet after March 15, 2024. However, there is no restriction on withdrawal of money from your existing balance even after March 15, 2024," Paytm said in frequently asked questions (FAQ).