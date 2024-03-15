‘World oil output to fall in Q1; OPEC+ to continue with supply cut in 2024’

NEW DELHI: The world oil production is projected to fall by 870 kb/d (thousand barrel per day) in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 on account of heavy weather-related shut-ins and new curbs from OPEC+, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA) oil marketing report.

The report also noted that the global market is anticipated to face a deficit throughout the year. Additionally, OPEC+ voluntary cuts will remain in effect through 2024, adjusting the market balance from a surplus to a slight deficit.

“Global oil demand is forecast to rise by a higher-than-expected 1.7 mb/d in Q124 due to an improved outlook for the United States and increased bunkering,” the report reads.

“From the second quarter, non-OPEC+ is set to dominate gains after some OPEC+ members announced they would extend extra voluntary cuts to support market stability. Global supply for 2024 is forecast to increase 800 kb/d to 102.9 mb/d, including a downward adjustment to OPEC+ output,” the report reads.