Delhi HC asks Grover to remove posts against BharatPe

BENGALURU: The Delhi High Court on Friday directed former BharatPe Managing Director Ashneer Grover to take down allegations made by him against the firm and also its board chairman Rajnish Kumar.

The court said there had been three previous proceedings and this is the fourth time that BharatPe had been constrained to approach the court. It noted the previous instances in which the firm had approached the court for similar relief.

It directed that tweets and posts made by Grover and wife Madhuri Jain and letters issued by him to the RBI be taken down within 48 hours. It restrained Grover from making any more defamatory allegations against the firm. BharatPe argued Grover has violated injunction orders passed by the HC and his own undertaking that he will not make defamatory allegations against the firm.