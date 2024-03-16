Government cuts duty on electric vehicle import to 15 per cent

NEW DELHI: In a bid to attract US-based electric carmaker Tesla and other global automakers to start manufacturing EVs in India, the central government has made big changes in its electric vehicle (EV) policy.

The government will now allow the import of completely built-up (CBU) electric cars that have a minimum cost, insurance and freight (CIF) value of $35,000 at 15% import duty for a period of 5 years. At present, CBU vehicles priced at more than $40,000 attract a 100% duty while those below $40,000 are subject to 70% tax.

This benefit is applicable for companies who are committing a minimum investment of Rs 4,150 crore or $500 million, to manufacture in India. The firms will have to meet other requirements such as increasing rate of localisation to 25% in 3 years and 50 % within 5 years.

“The manufacturing facility(ies) would have to start operation within a period of three years from the date of issuance of approval letter by MHI (Ministry of Heavy industries) and achieve minimum DVA (domestic value addition) of 25% within the same period. They are required to achieve minimum DVA of 50% within a period of 5 years,” as per a gazette notification issued by the government on Friday.