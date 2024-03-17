Petrol, diesel price cut by up to Rs 15.3 in Lakshadweep islands

NEW DELHI: Petrol and diesel prices have been slashed by up to Rs 15.3 per litre in the islands of Lakshadweep after the Indian Oil Corporation removed a cost element that was imposed to recover expenditure on special infrastructure to transport fuel to the remote islands.

Petrol and diesel prices have been reduced by Rs 15.3 per litre in Andrott and Kalpeni islands and Rs 5.2 a litre for Kavaratti and Minicoy in Lakshadweep islands, the oil ministry said in a post on X citing information from IOC.

Petrol price in Kavaratti and Minicoy has been cut to Rs 100.75 per litre from Rs 105.94 previously and that on Andrott and Kalpeni to Rs 100.75 a litre from Rs 116.13. Similarly, diesel rates have been revised to Rs 95.71 a litre in Kavaratti and Minicoy from Rs 110.91 earlier and to Rs 95.71 in Andrott and Kalpeni from Rs 111.04 previously.

The new rates are effective from March 16.

"In Lakshadweep, IOC is supplying petrol and diesel to four islands: Kavaratti, Minicoy, Andrott, and Kalpeni. IOC has depots at Kavaratti and Minicoy, and the product at these depots is supplied from the IOC depot in Kochi, Kerala. Retail outlets at Kavaratti and Minicoy are supplied directly through pipelines from our depots. Other two islands, Andrott and Kalpeni, are supplied from the Kavaratti depot through barrels," the ministry said in the post.