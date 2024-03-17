Regional airline FLY91 expects to have 350 staff in first year of operations

NEW DELHI: Regional airline FLY91, which will commence its commercial flights on March 18, will have around 350 staff at the end of the first year of operations and aims to break even within two years, according to a top executive.

The Goa-based airline currently has two ATR 72-600 planes in its fleet and four more aircraft will be added in the first year of operations.

The carrier's MD and CEO Manoj Chacko said there is no need to raise funds now, as it will also be getting Viability Gap Funding (VGF) under the regional air connectivity scheme UDAN.

"We also have VGF for the sectors we have won. If we take all the sectors we have secured and if we operate the full schedule, then on an annualised basis, it will be around Rs 200 crore," he told PTI in a recent interview.

The airline expects to break even in 18-24 months, he said and added that the focus is to build a profitable, sustainable and scalable business.