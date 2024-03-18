‘Fintech regulations by RBI play crucial role’, says Razorpay COO

Razorpay is also planning to go for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) after two years as its reverse flipping process to India is set to close in the next six to 12 months.

“We would like to go for the IPO as a profitable entity, with both our payments and non-payments business achieving profitability. Public markets in India specifically prefer profitable companies. We are fairly ready if we were to just go public as a payments company,” he added. Its payments business is already profitable, but around 25% of its revenues also come from non-payment businesses like RazorpayX and Razorpay Capital. “We would like to give ourselves about two years to achieve these milestones before we go public,” he added.

Global foray

“Malaysia is step one of our international expansion, last year we launched an international payment gateway for the Malaysian market, post our acquisition of Curlec, which is Malaysia’s leading recurring payments platform in 2022. We see immense potential in the SEA region, the market is where India was 8-10 years ago. Our foray into international payments gives us the necessary boost to innovate more in SEA,” he said.

Razorpay has evolved from an online payments company to becoming the country’s full-stack financial solutions company. Kothari said that they want to be seen as a one-stop platform for all the money movement needs of businesses not just in India but in Southeast Asia too. “We believe we are making a significant impact in the overall fintech landscape by applying analogies from the past to tackle the challenges that persist,” he added.