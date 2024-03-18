Narayana Murthy gifts Infosys shares worth Rs 240 crore to 4-month-old grandson

BENGALURU: Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy has gifted 15 lakh shares or 0.04% stake worth over Rs 240 crore in the IT company to his four-month-old grandson Ekagrah Rohan Murty.

According to regulatory filings, Murthy has gifted these shares in an off-market transaction on March 15. Following the share transfer, Murthy's holding in Infosys fell to 0.36% from 0.40%. Infosys shares on Monday closed at Rs 1,602.30 apiece on the BSE.

Ekagrah is the third grandchild of Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty. They have two other grandchildren Krishna and Anoushka, daughters of Akshata Murty and UK PM Rishi Sunak.

Rohan Murty and his wife Aparna Krishnan announced the arrival of their baby boy in November last year.

Sudha Murty, who recently took oath as Rajya Sabha MP, holds 0.83% stake worth about Rs 5,600 crore in Infosys. She holds about 3.45 crore shares as of December 31, 2023.

While their daughter holds 0.94% stake, Rohan Murty holds 1.47% stake in the IT company. Sudha Murty gave her husband Rs 10,000 as seed capital to start the company. Murthy founded Infosys in 1981. From a capital of $250, it has grown to become a $18.55 billion company. At the end of FY23, the company's total headcount stood at 3,43,234.

In January this year, Infosys was recognised as the Top 3 IT services brand globally and the fastest growing IT services brand over a 5-year period, according to Brand Finance. Infosys brand value has more than doubled in the last 5 years, and at over $14 billion in 2024, Infosys is ranked as No 145 most valuable brand in the world.