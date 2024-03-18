Takeaways from Stress Test results of mid, small-cap funds

NEW DELHI: With growing concern over massive inflows into mid- and small-cap funds, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) asked the mutual funds to do a stress test on these schemes.

The stress test exercise was necessarily made to be done by the mutual funds to see if they face large redemptions pressure, how long will they take to pay the money to their investors. The mutual fund houses have reiterated that the stress test is not new, and that they have been doing it internally without making it public. Some industry insiders have blamed the Sebi diktat to make the stress test result public for creating panic in the market.

A tell-all exercise

The stress test ordered by the Sebi and which is available for all investors to see on the website of Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) turned out to be much more than just disclosure of the fact how long the small and mid-cap schemes would take to liquidate all their holdings. The stress test results show -- in 16 columns -- how the funds have performed on five broader categories namely asset under management, time to liquidate the portfolio, market-cap concentration, volatility and valuation.

The stress test that the Sebi has ordered is basically the time taken by mid and small-cap funds under stress condition to liquidate 50% and 25% of their portfolio respectively on a pro-rata basis (i.e. sell securities in the same ratio as the portfolio composition). While calculating the time taken to liquidate portfolio on pro-rata basis, the 20% of least liquid securities of the portfolio are ignored.

Though it is not mandatory for AMCs to sell securities on pro-rata basis, for the purpose of stress test it is assumed that the mutual fund scheme will sell the securities on pro-rata basis to ensure equal treatment to all investors of the scheme. Other details which have been submitted by the fund houses include asset under management (AUM) of these schemes, valuation of the portfolio vis-a-vis the benchmark, volatility measured in standard deviation and beta, concentration of small-, mid- and large-cap equities in the portfolio. The data also shows how frequently the portfolio is tweaked by the fund manager.