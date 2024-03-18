Why financial planning needs behavioural change

Once you understand that, you are ready to take financial planning seriously. There are so many surveys that show the way you plan your household asset allocation. Most of your money lies in property, gold, or fixed deposits. Financial planning needs you not merely to save but also look at investments that consistently beat inflation. Your mind is trained to believe that gold and property are real investments and financial assets like equity are not.

That is doing a lot of disservice to your financial future. For example, the BSE Sensex has grown from 100 to 3000 over 20 years to 2000. It has then moved to 65000 in 2020. By 2040, it could potentially cross 7,00,000 by conservative estimates. The profit growth leads to the rise in the index in underlying companies that make up that index. Experts manage the composition of that index by adding and deleting companies at regular intervals. Regularly investing in a Sensex exchange-traded fund would allow you to capture the gains over the next 20 years.

Your investments cannot be thought of as gambling instruments. The craze for getting rich ‘quick’ is reflected in India’s highest number of options contracts. Many of you have opened a demat account and directly chosen derivatives to make money. That shows the tendency to gamble. Speculation is suitable for hedging your existing investment. You cannot make that your source of retirement money.

Television channels and OTT platforms are full of ads encouraging people to play poker online. Applications that enable online poker have witnessed lakhs of downloads. The only way you can get rich quickly is through inheritance. Getting rich is a slow process requiring hard work to earn a decent monthly income. It also requires you to focus on financial planning that involves a disciplined approach to regular investing. It also means curbing expenditure.

If we look at the management commentary from companies that sell consumer goods to middle-class and rural-income households, we will read distress. Persistently high inflation over the past few years and low income have made things unaffordable. You must either ask for a raise or take up a part-time job besides the existing day job. You cannot invest your limited, hard-earned money into unregulated instruments. Curb your urge to spend and give your investments in equity assets at least 10-15 years to grow. Sometimes, it pays to go slow.