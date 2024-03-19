Airlines in expansion spree to cater to summer demand

NEW DELHI: Preparing for the upcoming summer season when demand for air travel remains elevated level, Indian carriers are adding new flights, connecting new sectors and aggressively expanding their fleet size.

Air India Express, the low-cost carrier (LCC) arm of Air India Group, is ramping up its operations to offer more than 360 daily departures, connecting to new business and leisure destinations.

Compared to last year’s summer schedule, Air India Express is growing its network by more than 25% in the domestic market and over 20% in international flights. This translates to an additional 55 domestic flights and 19 international flights, bringing the total to 259 domestic and 109 international departures. In 2024, the summer schedule will start from March 31 and end on October 26. Air India Express will increase its frequencies to international destinations such as Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Jeddah, and Sharjah.

Last week, SpiceJet said that it has finalised lease agreements for 10 aircraft to enhance capacity and connectivity for passengers during peak travel seasons.

IndiGo, India’s largest airline, is on an expansion spree. IndiGo will commence direct flights between Mumbai and Colombo three times a week, starting from April 12, 2024. IndiGo has also announced a direct flight between Bengaluru and Agatti starting from March 31, improving air connectivity to Lakshadweep.