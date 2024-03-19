Coal stocks at comfortable level to meet peak summer demand, says official

NEW DELHI: The country’s coal stocks are at comfortable levels to meet the demand during the peak summer season, said a senior official from the coal ministry. The official highlighted that the current stock at 143.59 MT (million tonne) as of March 16, 2024, is significantly higher than the 109.24 MT recorded last year for the same period.

Stock at pitheads managed by Coal India Limited (CIL) and Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is 82.56 MT. Additionally, the National Power Portal reports that coal stocks at power plants with capacities exceeding 189 GW stood at 45.48 MT as of March 16.

Stocks at captive and commercial mines are 10.26 MT, with an additional 5.29 MT stored at PW/GSS/Ports. “We are in a very comfortable position in terms of coal stock in the country,” the official affirmed. “Even though power demand is likely to increase, our production and coal stock are sufficient to meet the demand,” said the official.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a hot summer, with above-normal temperatures and an above-normal number of heatwave days from March to May due to El Nino conditions. This is expected to significantly increase power demand this summer, requiring more coal as 70% of India’s power still comes from coal-fired plants.

This year power demand is expected to grow at 6-7% year-over-year due to rising consumption from industries and households. The peak power demand in this financial year was 241 GW in September 2023, and the ministry expects it to grow at 7% annually to 260 GW in FY25. To address this anticipated rise, power ministry on March 4 advised thermal power plants (TPPs) to continue importing coal for blending at 6% till June 2024 to maintain ample stocks at plant end.